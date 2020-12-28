Luke McKenzie receives top CEM honor

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - Mineral County Office of Emergency Services director Luke McKenzie was approved by the Certification Commission during the November 2020 review meeting to receive the Certified Emergency Manager (CEM®) credential.

The CEM® designation is the highest honor of professional achievement available from the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM), which has in its membership more than 6,000 emergency managers representing professionals whose goals are saving lives and protecting property and the environment during emergencies and disasters.

The new class of CEM®'s join the 2,995 other emergency managers who were approved for the designation since January, 1993 bringing the total number of Certified Emergency Managers to 3,020.