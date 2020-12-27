New Creek man hit head-on; Hampshire driver dies in crash

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

GREEN SPRING - A New Creek man’s vehicle was hit head-on in a Christmas Day Hampshire County accident that resulted in the death of a Cumberland man.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Trooper J.L. Wolfe and Corporal M.T. Sherman responded to a two vehicle accident, with a fatality, on Green Spring Valley Road near Green Spring, at approximately 2 p.m. Friday.

In the investigation of the accident, Trooper Wolfe discovered 24-year-old Todd Raven Fisher of Cumberland was operating a 1996 Volkswagen Cabrio, traveling southbound on Green Spring Valley Road, when he lost control of his Volkswagen, causing his vehicle to travel into the northbound lane of the road and collide head-on with a 1993 Ford F150 being driven by 23-year-old Brandon Amtower of New Creek.

Fisher was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hampsire County Medical Examiner Christy Deaton-Duckwall.

Assisting at the scene were Trooper C.S. Barrett of the West Virginia State Police Keyser Detachment, Springfield, Romney and Fort Ashby volunteer fire and rescue units, Hamsphire County Emergency Services and Iser’s Towing.

This accident is currently under investigation by Trooper J.L. Wolfe of the West Virginia State Police Romney Detachment.