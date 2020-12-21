Mineral County COVID death toll rises to 59

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - While dealing with an outbreak of their own, the Mineral County Health Department has confirmed the county’s death toll due to COVID-related illness has reached 59.

The health department announced over the weekend that two of its own employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, and the health department would therefore be closed this week.

Monday, they announced a third employee had tested positive, therefore constituting an outbreak at the facility.

Most employees have been working from home, and the situation will be re-evaluated to determine if they are able to reopen on Dec. 28.

According to health department administrator A.Jay Root, the county’s 56th community member lost to the virus was an 87-year-old male who had been previously hospitalized.

The 57th and 58th victims of the virus were both residents of the Piney Valley Nursing home, bringing the number of residents lost to COVID-related illness to 31.

A total of 97 residents and 74 employees there have tested positive since the outbreak, and 61 residents and 71 employees have since recovered.

The 59th county resident lost to the virus was a resident of the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby, which has also been experiencing an outbreak. There, four residents have died, while 24 residents and seven employees tested positive.

Fourteen of the residents and four employees have since recovered.

Health department personnel continue to work closely with the staffs at Piney Valley and Dawnview to ensure proper protocols are being followed and also to identify any potential persons who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

In the meantime, Root continues to urge anyone who feels they may have been exposed, and starts experiencing symptoms, to call the health department at 304-788-1321 or their health care provider.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” Root said.

“Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”