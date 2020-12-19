Positive COVID tests close Mineral County Health Department

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hit home Saturday as two employees at the Mineral County Health Department tested positive for the virus.

As a result, the health department will be closed to the public for the coming week, with staff members mostly working from home.

The health department, which just started distributing the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, worked Saturday to identify any potential persons who came in close enough contact with the infected staff members to possibly contract the virus.

According to health department administrator A.Jay Root, they will re-evaluate the situation prior to reopening on Dec. 28.

“Staff will continue to work either from the office or remotely. If you need to contact us, call us at 304-788-1321 or go to our website at https://www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com/contact-us.htmland send us an email,” Root said.

The announcement came on the same day that the health department confirmed the 55th COVID-related death in Mineral County - an 82-year-old male who had been hospitalized.

Root reminds the public to continue to observe such safety precautions as wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, and frequently washing hands.

Even as the vaccine begins to be administered to frontline health care workers, the public is advised that it will take some time for the pandemic to begin to turn around and precautions need to continue.

For more information on the pandemic, visit mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.