Decking the ... Planters: Piedmont residents dress up their town

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Inspired by the creatively-decorated parking meters in Frostburg this Christmas, a Piedmont resident spearheaded a drive to do something similar in her hometown.

Donni Clay put a call out on her Facebook page inviting Piedmont residents to adopt one of the several planters located in the downtown section of Piedmont and the result was a more festive town.

“I had seen a post about Frostburg decorating the parking meters. So cute! I realized Piedmont does not have meters, but we do have the planters!” she said.

Clay says she felt the planters, devoid of their summer plants since the weather turned cold, “were in need of a little Christmas love.”

“I thought, why not try to get folks involved in decorating them - just a little something to brighten up our town,” she said.

Clay put the idea out on Facebook, and soon people were volunteering to dress up the planters.

Some of the businesses, like First United, Tri-Towns Electric and Crafts, and the General Store, decorated the planters outside their buildings. Other individual volunteers picked a planter and went to work.

The decorated planters were a welcome addition to Piedmont which, like every other town in the area, was forced to cancel their annual tree lighting and parade due to COVID-19/

“I think the results were very nice,” Clay said of the festive planters. Acknowledging that the idea was a little last-minute, she plans to start earlier next year and give people time to plan.