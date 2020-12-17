Mountain City Arts to present Erica Brown in virtual performance

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

FROSTBURG - Frostburg State University’s Mountain City Traditional Arts will present Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection in a virtual Christmas Eve celebration, “Songs for a Winter's Night,” on Thursday, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m.

The Maine-based band will stream an hour of seasonal and holiday songs while you sit by your cozy fire, or perhaps in the glow of your Christmas tree, enjoying your favorite winter beverage.

The Bluegrass Connection have been five very busy musical elves working on holiday and seasonal songs for this concert, and who knows what surprises may happen!

The livestreamed concert can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/N3qcNzg4q-Y or on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EBandtheBC.

More information about them can also be found at their Facebook page.

For more information about the performance, visit www.facebook.com/mountaincitytradarts, or contact MCTA at 301-687-8040 or Kara Rogers Thomas at krogersthomas@frostburg.edu.

Dedicated to the education, sales, documentation and perpetuation of the traditional arts in the mountain region, MCTA is a program of FSU, with support from FrostburgFirst and the Maryland Traditions Program of the State Arts Council.