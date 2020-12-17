Mineral County loses 2 more to COVID-19

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed the 53rd and 54th deaths due to COVID-related illness.

The 53rd victim was a resident of the Piney Valley Nursing Home, and the 54th was a 46-year-old male who had previously been hospitalized.

“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to their families and friends,” administrator A.Jay Root said.

This latest loss brings the numbers at Piney Valley to 29 resident deaths, 97 positive residents, and 73 positive employees since the outbreak. Of those numbers, 50 residents and 61 employees have recovered from the virus since the start of the outbreak.

Health department personnel continue to work closely with the staffs at Piney Valley and Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby, which is also currently experiencing an outbreak, to ensure proper protocols are being followed and also to identify any potential persons who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

In the meantime, Root continues to urge anyone who feels they may have been exposed, and starts experiencing symptoms, to call the health department at 304-788-1321 or their health care provider.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” Root said.

“Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”

For more information on COVID-19 you may visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department Facebook page, or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov(COVID-19 tab).