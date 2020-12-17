DMV announces move to Mineral County

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles has set the wheels in motion to move its Romney regional office to Keyser in Spring 2021.

According to an article by senior editor Jim King in this week’s Hampshire Review, the new site is to be located near Keyser’s Walmart.

In early November the Real Estate Division of the West Virginia Department of Administration ran a “solicitation of interest” ad in the News Tribune, seeking offers from anyone interested in providing property for the new site, either on a lease/rental or new construction basis.

The desired location would include “a combination of office, storage, filing and conference room space … along with approximately 60 parking spaces…Special requirements would be a 60x100 paved lot suitable for motorcycle testing as well as an observable area of public roadway.”

A spokesperson for the DMV told the Review that they have since signed a letter of intent for a facility to be built in the plaza beside Walmart.

The move will cause the closure of the DMV site at Sunrise Summit in Romney - an announcement which apparently took the employees there, as well as several local delegates, by surprise.

“I’m shocked,” Del. Ruth Rowan told the Review. “I had no idea that this was going on or even being considered.”

DMV spokesperson Samantha Knapp said the new location would be closer to a larger concentration of population, “making it more easily accessible to all residents in the region.”

The announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to Mineral County residents, however, who have long taken to social media to complain about having to go out of town to conduct DMV business.

Keyser mayor Damon Tillman has often questioned in public meetings the reasoning behind Keyser not having its own DMV office.

The Hampshire County Commissioners are not happy about the announcement, however, and voted this week to send a letter to the DMV opposing the plan.