Ridgeley, Carpendale getting ready for snow

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

As forecasts call for one of the biggest snow storms in recent years to hit the area this week, local municipalities are gearing up and urging residents to do their part.

“We’re all prepared,” says Ridgeley town foreman Bobby Lambert, noting that a newsletter was deliver to residents last month reminding them of shoveling their walks and clearing fire hydrants.

He said the letter advised those who may need help to contact the town hall. With illnesses and the elderly, the town will help where needed.

Residents have 12 hours from when the snow stops to clear their walks and those shoveling are reminded not to throw the snow into the street and to clear a path to around fire hydrants.

In Carpendale, signs were recently placed on key streets designating them as snow emergency routes.

An announcement on the town’s Facebook page urged residents to “Please pay attention to the sign designation, if your street is included. We ask that during times of snow emergency you refrain from parking on the streets. This will make it easier, faster and safer for plow crews to clear the streets and alleyways.”

Mayor Diane Baker announced that once there is two inches or more of snow that on-street parking is prohibited on Heiskell Boulevard, Robin Drive, Skyline Drive and Poplar streets.

She also noted that the Carpendale Town Hall remains closed to the public due to increasing coronavirus cases. Residents can still call the office during regular hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. if assistance is needed and the drop box is available for those needing to make payments.