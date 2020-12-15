Hampshire man admits to porn charge in federal court

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

MARTINSBURG – Jonathan Burgess, of Augusta, West Virginia, has admitted to a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Burgess, age 57, pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography," admitting to having child pornography images of a minor who hadn’t reached the age of 12 in Hampshire County in September 2019.

Burgess faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.