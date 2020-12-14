Mineral County passes 50 COVID-related deaths

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County has reported its 52nd death due to COVID-19.

Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root confirmed Monday that an additional five Mineral County residents had succumbed to the virus.

The 48th, 49th and 50th victims were all residents of Piney Valley Nursing Home.

“This brings the total to 28 resident deaths, 97 residents and 71 employees testing positive, with 50 of the residents and 59 of the employees that have recovered since the start of the outbreak,” Root said.

The county’s 51st death was a 78-year-old male who had previously been hospitalized, and the 52nd death was a 67-year-old female who had also been hospitalized.

“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to their families and friends,” he said.

Health department personnel continue to work closely with the staffs at Piney Valley and Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby, which is also currently experiencing an outbreak, to ensure proper protocols are being followed and also to identify any potential persons who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

In the meantime, Root continues to urge anyone who feels they may have been exposed, and starts experiencing symptoms, to call the health department at 304-788-1321 or their health care provider.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” Root said.

“Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”

For more information on COVID-19 you may visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department Facebook page, or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov(COVID-19 tab).