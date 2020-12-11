WVU Potomac Valley Hospital announces pain management doc

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER – WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital (PVH) welcomes Edward Soriano, D.O. to the medical staff.

Dr. Soriano graduated from the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey - School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1994. He completed his residency training in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. Afterwards, Dr. Soriano trained in interventional pain management.

He has been named a “Top Doc” by Baltimore Magazine for many years in the specialty of pain management.

“We are excited to bring our new pain management physician to Potomac Valley Hospital,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Potomac Valley Hospital.

“Dr. Soriano’s clinical expertise will be a great addition to the services our hospital is able to provide to the community.”

Dr. Soriano brings with him an expertise of managing pain, using holistic measures. He is able to provide a variety of injection therapies to mitigate pain, placing an emphasis on the importance of overall physical and emotional health in the management of acute and chronic pain. Dr. Soriano utilizes physical therapy, psychological support and medications to assist in improving the patient’s quality of life. He also performs specialized nerve testing for diagnosing nerve and muscle disorders which has previously been unavailable in the community.

For more information on Dr. Edward Soriano, or to schedule an appointment, please contact Integrative Pain Management at 304-597-3597.

Potomac Valley Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Keyser. The hospital serves the community of Mineral County, West Virginia, and surrounding areas. PVH officially became a member of the West Virginia University Health System in 2014. PVH provides inpatient and outpatient care, including 24/7 Emergency Department services.

PVH employs more than 250 healthcare professionals, including over 50 physicians, who are dedicated to our mission of striving to treat every patient like a member of our own family.