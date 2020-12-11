Morriseys alerts Capitol Police to death threats

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has alerted Capitol Police to recent death threats linked to his decision to join an amicus brief that urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider irregularities and unconstitutional actions in this year’s election.

The Attorney General reports office staff received two death threats Thursday. One caller threatened to slit the throat of an office receptionist. The other called for the potential execution of the Attorney General and anyone who assisted in the filing.

“Threats of violence have no place in a civil society,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We appreciate hearing the broad and diverse views of our constituents, however, we will not tolerate threats to our staff. Death threats are very serious, and we will not hesitate to turn over any such report to Capitol Police for investigation.

“Our office cherishes its hard-working staff, who have been working tirelessly this week to hear out concerned constituents and respond in an appropriate manner. These dedicated public servants do not deserve death threats.”