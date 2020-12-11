Mineral County reports 47 COVID-related deaths

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County reported five additional COVID-related deaths Friday, including three residents at Piney Valley and one at the Dawnview Center.

Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root said the 43rd, 44th and 45th deaths for the county brought the number of Piney residents who have succumbed to the virus up to 25.

A total of 96 residents and 65 employees have tested positive at the facility, with 25 residents and 52 employees recovering from the virus.

The 46th death reported in the county was a 67-year-old male who had been previously hospitalized, and the 47th was a resident of Dawnview.

The latest loss brings the numbers at Dawnview to three resident deaths, as well as 20 residents and five employees who have tested positive since the outbreak.

Health department personnel continue to work closely with the staffs at both Piney Valley and Dawnview as well as the West Virginia DHHR to ensure proper protocols are being followed and also to identify any potential persons who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

In addition, Root reported that an employee of the Route 28 Bar & Grill in Fort Ashby has tested positive, and anyone who might have visited that establishment on Dec. 7 may have come in contact with them.

An employee in the deli department at Walmart also tested positive, and the time frame in which customers may have come in contact with them was Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 7-9.

An employee at Wilma’s Diner in Fort Ashby also tested positive, and the time frame associated with that case is Dec. 6-8.

Root urges anyone who feels they may have been exposed, and starts experiencing symptoms, to call the health department at 304-788-1321 or their health care provider.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” Root said.

“Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”

For more information on COVID-19 you may visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department Facebook page, or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov(COVID-19 tab).