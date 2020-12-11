Businesses of Keyser: Shapiro's Stores

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By David Shapiro

For the News Tribune

When you drive down the business section of Keyser today, especially Main and Armstrong streets, you see many empty buildings. At one time, most of those buildings had flourishing businesses.

Some people remember these businesses, and some do not. I plan to write a series of articles to bring these businesses back to life, starting with my own business: Shapiro's Stores.

Part 1: Shapiro's Stores, Inc.

My father, Robert Shapiro, was born in the Province of Lithuania, which was part of Russia, probably in the town of Vilna. His birth name was Rubin, but he later changed it to Robert.

He came to the United States (US) in about 1901. He would have been about 10 to 12 years old. He came to the US with his brother, Joseph Shapiro, and his father, Louis Shapiro, who I met one time. Also, they had one sister, Rose. They all settled in Baltimore, Maryland.

In Baltimore is where my father met my mother, Esther Rachael Cohen. They married in 1922. My mother was born in 1901 in Baltimore. She had two sisters, Lena and Sara, and one brother. Her mother (my grandmother) was Ella Strausburg and she was from Russia.

My father and mother later came to Cumberland, Maryland, and my father worked for his uncle, Louis Kline. His uncle had a store on Baltimore Street in Cumberland. That store went out of business, so my father came to Keyser and opened his own store – Shapiro's Stores – in about 1923, on the west side of Armstrong Street close to where the News Tribune was at the time.

Shapiro's Stores moved to the middle block of Armstrong Street sometime in the late 1930s or early 1940s. They later built a new, ultra-modern building, which was the envy of the area, in about 1948. The new Shapiro's Stores was designed and built by contractor Ray C. Coffman. The store came to be a fabulous building in the late 1940s and 50s. Another building was built alongside the ladies’ store – a men's store – that occupied that space and opened in 1958. The stores flourished. In fact, Robert Shapiro was recognized by the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce as a major contributor for helping build retailing in the downtown area of Keyser.

My parents died in the 1960s: Esther Shapiro died in 1964 and Robert Shapiro died in 1967. My sister, Marion Shapiro Hartman, became a key player in Shapiro's Ladies Store as an excellent saleslady and buyer. Her husband, Ervin Hartman, was a buyer and salesman in Shapiro's Men's Store, along with me and my son, Steven Shapiro. During the 1990s, the corporation opened a satellite store for casual wear called Zippers and a children's store called Guys and Dolls. Zippers was first managed by my son, Allen Shapiro. Guys and Dolls was first managed by Marion Hartman; after she retired, it was managed by Allen Shapiro.

The stores did a fabulous business through the 1970s. The stores did not do as well in the ‘80s and ‘90s, however, and closed completely in 2002.