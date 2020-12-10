PSC School of Nursing now accepting applications

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - The WVU School of Nursing Potomac State College Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is accepting applications for fall 2021 admission from now through Jan. 15, 2021.

Acceptance into the program is competitive and spaces are limited to 24 students each fall.

Pre-nursing students and other college majors may apply for admission to the program after one semester of college coursework but must also meet certain other criteria, including successfully passing a background check, urine drug screening, and physical exam/immunizations review by his/her healthcare provider.

Admitted students must complete the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), confidentiality, and American Heart Association Basic Life Support trainings as well as maintain health insurance.

Additionally, students admitted to the nursing program must carry a 3.0 GPA throughout the program’s entirety.

Students who have been accepted for admission into the WVUSON Potomac State BSN program follow the same progression plan, curriculum, policies, procedures, and student handbook as students on the Morgantown campus; however, they’re able to complete all four years of the program on the Keyser campus.

Learning opportunities include smart classrooms; practicing skills and critical reasoning/actions in state-of-the-art simulation labs; and gaining hands-on experience in many clinical facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes and community agencies.

In addition to completing 100 hours of community service throughout the duration of the nursing program, and in keeping with the university's commitment to improve health care for all West Virginians, nursing students will complete a rural clinical practice experience during their senior year.

For more information, visit the Potomac State College BSN nursing program webpage at: https://go.wvu.edu/psc-nursing.