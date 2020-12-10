Mineral County reports 4 additional COVID-related deaths

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The deaths of three additional residents of the Piney Valley Nursing Home, as well as a male from the community, have brought the number of Mineral County residents who have succumbed to COVID-related illness to 42.

The Mineral County Health Department reported late Thursday that the latest three resident deaths brought the total number of Piney Valley residents lost to the virus to 22.

In addition, 96 residents and 65 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-five residents and 52 employees have recovered from the virus since the pandemic started.

The community resident who passed away was a 61-year-old male who had previously been hospitalized.

In the northern end of the county, at the Dawnview Center, two additional employees tested positive, bringing the numbers at that facility to two resident deaths, 19 resident positives and four employee positives.

Health department personnel continue to work closely with the staffs at both Piney Valley and Dawnview as well as the West Virginia DHHR to ensure proper protocols are being followed and also to identify any potential persons who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

As of Thursday evening, Mineral County was back up to 512 current positive cases - a jump of 40 from the day before. There were also 61 probable cases.

Since the pandemic started, however, a total of 1,104 Mineral Countians have recovered from the virus.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” Root said.

“Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”

For more information on COVID-19 you may visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department Facebook page, or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov(COVID-19 tab).