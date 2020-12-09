Mineral County confirms 37th, 38th COVID death, outbreak at bank

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths and an outbreak at a Keyser business.

Health department administrator A.Jay Root announced late Wednesday that another resident at the Piney Valley Nursing Home had succumbed to the virus, marking the 37th death in the county, and a 77-year-old male community member who had been previously hospitalized was the 38th death.

Piney Valley has now had 19 residents perish from COVID-related illness. In addition, 93 residents and 60 employees have tested positive.

On a positive note, 25 residents and 52 employees have now recovered from the illness since the start of the outbreak.

Health department personnel continue to work closely with the staff at Piney Valley as well as the West Virginia DHHR to ensure proper protocols are being followed and also to identify any potential persons who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

The health department also reported an outbreak at the Keyser branch of the First United Bank and Trust, where four employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department is working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals, including family members, friends and additional staff.

As of Wednesday evening, Mineral County has 472 active COVID cases and 58 probable cases. A total of 1,098 have recovered from the illness since the pandemic started in March.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” Root said.

“Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”

For more information on COVID-19 you may visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department Facebook page, or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov(COVID-19 tab).