Mineral County confirms 2 COVID-related deaths at Dawnview

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two residents at the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby.

The deaths were the first for Dawnview since the outbreak began at the facility, and the 35th and 36th in Mineral County.

“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends,” said A.Jay Root, health department administrator.

According to Root, there were 19 residents and two employees at Dawnview who had tested positive as of Monday.

Health department personnel continue to work closely with the staff at Dawnview as well as the West Virginia DHHR to ensure proper protocols are being followed and also to identify any potential persons who may have come in contact with the positive individuals.

As of Monday, Mineral County had a total of 545 current positive cases and 74 probable cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, a total of 955 have recovered from the virus.

Root continues to urge the public to wear masks, frequently wash their hands, and practice social distancing to help bring these numbers down.

“If you develop symptoms, have concerns, or feel you need to be tested, contact the Mineral County Health Department at 304-788-1321 or your local provider,” Root said.

For further information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com or www.cdc.gov.