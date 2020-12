Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER - There will be an emergency meeting of the Mineral County Planning Commission via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

The link to the meeting is as follows:

https://zoom.us/j/94071264874?pwd=U0l2MXJvV2gwNVMwbGllbVlaTmlvZz09

The single agenda item is for a Subdivision Waiver.