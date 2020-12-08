WVU Medicine announces new orthopaedic surgeon

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

KEYSER – WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital (PVH) welcomes Hamed Vahedi, MD to the medical staff.

Dr. Vahedi graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in 2004, where he also completed his residency training in orthopaedics. Afterwards, Dr. Vahedi completed his fellowship in adult limb reconstruction at Rubin Institute at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

“We are excited to welcome our new orthopaedic surgeon to Potomac Valley Hospital,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Potomac Valley Hospital. “Dr. Vahedi brings with him a wealth of knowledge in sports medicine and orthopaedic services that will be greatly beneficial the members of our community.”

Dr. Vahedi has completed extensive additional training in sports medicine and orthopaedic practices. He is skilled in complicated limb reconstruction and invasive joint preservation.

“With my five years of advanced clinical training and research experience, I am ready to deliver the most recent, advanced orthopaedic surgery care to the Mineral County community,” says Dr. Vahedi.

As a family that loves nature and rural areas, Dr. Vahedi, his wife and two children are excited to become members of the community he serves. “Practicing in rural communities results in a balanced lifestyle for someone like me. I look forward to providing patients with a higher quality care and being part of an expert team, providing quality care, and reconnecting with what matters most.”

For more information on Dr. Hamed Vahedi, or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Orthopaedic and Pain Management Clinic at 304-597-3597.

Potomac Valley Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Keyser. The hospital serves the community of Mineral County, West Virginia, and surrounding areas.

PVH officially became a member of the West Virginia University Health System in 2014.

PVH provides inpatient and outpatient care, including 24/7 Emergency Department services. PVH employs more than 250 healthcare professionals, including over 50 physicians, who are dedicated to the mission of striving to treat every patient like a member of their own family.