Keyser City Council to livestream meetings due to COVID pandemic restrictions

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

By Liz Beavers

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council will live-stream its meetings until further notice in order to comply with the state mandate keeping public meetings to ten people or less.

The meeting, which gets underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday, can be viewed live on the City of Keyser’s Facebook page. It will also be recorded and will therefore be available later on the page as well.

Those having any questions or concerns they would like brought up before the council may email them to finance@cityofkeyser.com.

Although the council was scheduled to hold the second reading of an ordinance raising the resale water rate charged to the New Creek Water Association by 94 cents per thousand gallons, according to the agenda released Monday evening, that will be rescheduled until representatives from Keyser can meet with the New Creek Water Association.

The first reading of the ordinance was held during the council’s Nov. 18 meeting.

The ordinance is being considered in response to comments by mayor Damon Tillman and members of council about how they felt the small amount charged for potable water was unfair to the citizens of Keyser.

Keyser sells the water to New Creek, which in turn resells it to its customers.

On Nov. 18, council member Jim Hannas said the slight increase, which Tillman said he felt was “justified” and that it “would not hurt anyone,” would help keep Keyser’s water department afloat and perhaps ensure that Keyser’s water customers would not have to see an increase at this time.

City administrator Jeff Broadwater was to have met with representatives of the New Creek Water System prior to Wednesday’s meeting to discuss the proposed rate increase.

If the council approves the second reading Wednesday, the ordinance then goes to the West Virginia Public Service Commission for approval. The increase will take effect 45 days after that approval is received.

Other items on the agenda include the Keyser City charter and employee vacation payout.