County United Way director Juli McCoy takes helm of Allegany County Chamber

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

CUMBERLAND – County United Way executive director Juli McCoy is stepping down after accepting the position of executive director of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber announced the appointment during their annual meeting on Thursday.

McCoy has been with United Way since 2014, first serving as finance manager until 2017 when she was appointed as executive director.

“I have a deep commitment to the work of United Way. The organization plays a vital role across the region, not only to provide program funding, but to partner and collaborate with dozens of agencies to improve the communities we serve at the foundation – its people,” McCoy said. “My heart is entrenched in the mission and they will have my continued support.”

McCoy has been involved in community development work since 2001 when she began her career at The Greater Cumberland Committee during its startup and progress to become a leading regional organization. She holds administrative and technology associates degrees from Allegany College of Maryland, has attended Frostburg State University to further her education, and is currently finishing a bachelor’s degree in business administration leadership at Liberty University. McCoy graduated with the Chamber’s Leadership Allegany class of 2010, has been a member of the steering committee for a number of years, and was part of the education committee while at TGCC.

County United Way has been represented by McCoy with community and regional involvement including the Allegany County Homeless Advisory Committee, John Humbird School Advisory Committee, NAACP Community Relations Board, Bridges to Opportunity steering and transportation committees, and as a partner in progress member of The Greater Cumberland Committee.

Additionally, County United Way reimagined its traditional United Way agencies under McCoy’s leadership, now with over two dozen health and human service partnerships from across the region.

“I feel as though I am coming full circle following the many years I worked with local business owners, executives and leaders in the community, gaining an understanding for both the challenges we face and the opportunities we have as a rural county in Maryland.,” McCoy said. "My work with United Way has further provided insight into our challenges from the human perspective and how that affects economic development and employment. I hope my experience will generate new and opportunistic conversations. Stu has left big shoes to fill, but I am grateful to have a strong team in Peg and Krista and look forward to working with them and, of course, the membership that makes up the Chamber.”

County United Way president of the board of directors, Cliff Wendricks, shared “Juli has shown an unrelenting commitment to our community under her direction at County United Way. There is no doubt that this new opportunity will give her the platform to continue doing great things for our region. We wish her the best of luck and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”