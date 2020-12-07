Governor to observe Joyful Night by Facebook, YouTube

Staff Writer

Mineral Daily News-Tribune

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are encouraging all West Virginians to watch the annual Joyful Night celebration Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at 7 p.m.

The festive evening will feature many beloved holiday traditions and several captivating performances by West Virginians from near and far to ring in the holiday season.

In accordance with best practices recommended by health experts regarding COVID-19, this year’s program will be fully virtual. The celebration will be broadcast statewide on the West Virginia Channel.

A live-stream of the program will also be available online on the Governor’s and First Lady’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

After the Joyful Night celebration concludes, the full video of the event will be available on-demand on the social media platforms listed above.

The program will include special holiday messages from Gov. Justice, First Lady Justice, and West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History curator Randall Reid-Smith, who will serve as the event emcee.

The event will feature the lighting of the state Christmas tree by Governor and First Lady Justice. This year’s tree was furnished by Raymond and Melinda Dowdy of Tornado, West Virginia. Raymond, a Navy veteran, donated the tree in honor of all veterans across West Virginia.

The Governor and First Lady will perform the traditional reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and spotlight several additional trees that will stand outside the Governor’s Mansion in honor of West Virginia’s first responders, military members, Gold Star families, and – new this year – healthcare workers.

First Lady Justice will also announce the Student Ornament Contest winners, present this year’s ArtisTree, and unveil additional trees decorated with ornaments made by students in the Communities In Schools program.

Additionally, the program will feature musical performances by the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights, Carter Miller of Huntington, Rocky and Nina Hebb of Elkins, and the Exit 5 Jazz Combo from Musselman High School.

The National Anthem will be performed by West Virginia State Police Trooper Carlton Smith, the Pledge of Allegiance will be performed by West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, and the event prayer will be led by the Rev. Dr. Matthew Watts.