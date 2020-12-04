Ripley’s Maddie Fields enjoyed an outstanding season on the volleyball court for Ripley in the COVID-19 plagued season of 2020.

And her efforts didn’t go unnoticed when it came to postseason recognition.

Fields earned Honorable Mention in the Class AAA All-State balloting.

The All-Staters for 2020 were announced last week by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The Class AAA All-State First Team consisted of Chylyn Pate of Greenbrier East, who was chosen as captain. Skylar Yates of Hedgesville, Shea Hefner of Bridgeport, Musselman’s Sadie Wright Hannah Howard, GW’s Karli Edwards, Leia Harper of Spring Mills, Camryn Hughes of GW, Parkersburg’s Anna Umpleby and Ashleigh Wallin of Martinsburg rounded out the dream team.