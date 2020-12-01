Ravenswood’s Hallie Bigley and Hannah Rhodes were named Special Honorable Mention All-State and Honorable Mention All-State, respectively, for their efforts this past season on the volleyball court.

The 2020 Class A All-State Volleyball honorees were announced last week by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Bigley was a senior captain. Libero was her position, where she had 1,254 passes on target this past season, which is third-best in school history.

She scored 117 points off serve with 71 aces. She had 44 sets from the back row of the lineup.

Rhodes was a two-year captain. The senior led the team in scoring with 512 points. She had 223 kills, 790 passes on target, 169 points off serve with 91 aces, which was the eighth-best in school history.

She had 452 serves, which placed her in the program’s Top 10.

The First Team unit featured Emma Wyer of state champion Wirt County as the captain.

She was joined on the First Team by fellow Tiger Adeline Sims.

Other First Teamers were Aaliyah Brunny and Jenna Boice of Parkersburg Catholic, Mady Winters of Magnolia, Janessa Harris of Buffalo, Hope Weber and Mallory Yeater of Paden City, Rebekah Rupert of Ritchie County and Sierra Miller of East Hardy.

Tyler Consolidated’s Regan Smith was the Second Team Captain. Olivia Ramsey of Man, Hannah Casey of Charleston Catholic, Williamstown’s Lakyn Joy, Carrah Ferguson of Gilmer County, Gavin Pivont of Summers County, Abigail Lanham of Notre Dame, Lenieca Grimm of Magnolia, Taylor Isaac of Summers County and Wahama’s Emma Gibbs were also chosen to the Second Team.