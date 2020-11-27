The joy of Thanksgiving involves fellowship with family and friends.

Plenty of food.

And, of course, football.

Those living in and around Ravenswood were a part of something truly special on Thanksgiving Day of 1972 when the Ravenswood Red Devi football team topped Magnolia, 14-6, to win the Class AA state championship at Parkersburg’s Stadium Field.

The title win was the third of four in Ravenswood football lore.

The championship showdown between the Red Devils and Blue Eagles is believed to be the only one ever staged on Thanksgiving Day in state history.

Ravenswood took the early lead in the game on a TD run by fullback Gary Roark.

Magnolia closed the gap to 7-6 by the end of the first 12 minutes of play.

Ravenswood padded its slim lead in the second quarter when Dennis Miller found the end zone, which as turned out ended the scoring for the day.

The Devil defense was stout in the second half against the pass-happy Blue Eagles of head coach Lou Nocida. After a running play to open the second half, Magnolia threw 41 straight passes.

Alan Hall led Ravenswood in rushing that afternoon with 78 yards on nine carries.

The victory for head coach Fred Taylor’s Red Devil program capped off a perfect 12-0 season.

The Devil squad featured an array of talented senior football players and many shining underclassmen.

It was a soggy Thanksgiving Day in Parkersburg that Thursday afternoon. But fans of the red and black could have cared less about the weather.

They were there to cheer on their beloved Red Devils who made the football-mad area of Ravenswood one of the state’s three best teams in 1972.