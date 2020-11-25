Ravenswood High School’s Hallie Bigley garnered First Team All-Little Kanawha Conference honors this week when the dream team was announced by the league.

A senior captain for Chris Michael’s Devilette program, Bigley shined at the libero position. She had 1,254 passes on target, which was third-best in school history.

Bigley scored 117 points off of her serves with 71 aces.

“She was arguably the best back row defender in the conference,” according to Michael.

Hannah Rhodes, another senior captain, was a Second Team pick.

Rhodes scored 512 points, had 223 kills and 790 passes on target. She scored 169 points off of her serve with 91 aces, which is eighth best in school history.

Rhodes served 452 times, which ranks 10th all-time.

Junior Lindsey Carrol earned Honorable Mention. Carroll had 392 points and led the team in kills with 244. She had 664 passes on target.

“She was our most improved veteran,” Michael said.

Freshman Abby Scritchfield also gained Honorable Mention. She finished the season with 428 points while leading the team in blocks with 49.

She had 857 sets on target.

“She and Braylin Tabor were our setters in a 6-2 offense,” Michael noted.

Scritchfield also had 171 kills and 82 aces. She was labeled the most improved rookie by Michael.

Ravenswood started the season at 0-7 before finishing at 22-16. The Devilettes were eliminated in sectional play by eventual Class A state champion Wirt County.

Michael said of this year’s team, “Great group to coach, great leadership, and very good chemistry.”