The Ravenswood Middle School football team ended with a 3-4 record for 2020.

Playing those seven games alone was an accomplishment according to head coach Jarin Anderson.

“What a crazy year it was in 2020,” said Anderson. “The color-coded map kept things interesting, to say the least. I think one week we had four different teams lined up to play.”

Anderson had high praise for those who represented Ravenswood Middle football this season.

“This group of kids has been the best-behaved group we've ever had,” said Anderson. “These guys are straight-A students and kept a clean locker room all year long. I wish them the best and expect great things from them in high school.

“I also wanted to thank my assistant coach Billy Smithson for his hard work and dedication to us and our volunteer coach Brady Bowling, whose fiery passion is much needed and appreciated”

Eighth graders on this year’s team were: Crockett, Thompson, Dawson, Levi Ferguson, Dawson Barker, Carroll, Bowser, Brian Phelps, Bush, Vannest, and Bailey Postlewait.

Seventh graders were: Lars Cooper, Parsons, Matthew Phelps, Heath, Case Stewart, Bobby Richards, Nick Dulogus, Nelson, and Braden Boggs.

Sixth graders were: Trenton Nunnley, Ryker Postlewait, and Abby Parsons.