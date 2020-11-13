On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Red Devilettes took on Sissonville and Charleston Catholic in a tri-match in Charleston. Ravenswood was able to win the first two sets in a best two-out-of-three set match against Sissonville by 25-7, 25,23.

Senior Hannah Rhodes led the way in scoring with 13 points and spiking with 19/22 and 9 kills. Junior Braylin Tabor claimed the lead in serving with 14/14, 2 aces, and 38/40 on setting. Another senior, Hallie Bigley took the lead in passing with 25/33, and junior Lindsey Carroll was the blocking lead with 1/1.

Unfortunately, the Lady Irish out charmed the Red Devilettes in two-out-of-three sets 25-20, 16-25, 25-19.

Freshman Abby Scritchfield led scoring with 16 points while Rhodes followed close behind with 15.

Marissa Smith captured the top spot in serving with 12/14 including 2 aces. Bigley led in passing with 54/65, Tabor went 34/35 on setting, Rhodes had 28/35 on spiking with 3 kills, and Carroll led blocking with 2/2.

Saturday, Oct. 31, the Red Devilettes met up with the Lady Tigers of Chapmanville and the Sissonville Lady Indians in Sissonville.

Coach Chris Michael’s team earned the the W in both games defeating Chapmanville in two-out-of-three sets 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, and Sissonville 25-15, 25-19.

Senior Hannah Rhodes was the point leader in the Chapmanville game earning 22 points for her team. Rhodes also took the top spots in serving with 17/18 including 8 aces and spiking going 19/19 with 8 kills.

Hallie Bigley led in passing with 28/35, Braylin Tabor went 25/27 on passing, and the blocking lead went to Bell Damron with 3/3.

These wins took the Red Devilettes regular-season record to 21-15, sending them to sectional tournament play on Nov. 2. (See sectional results and end of season stats in future editions of the Jackson Newspapers.)