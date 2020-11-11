Getting in action hasn’t been easy for high school athletic teams in 2020. COVID-19 certainly slowed down the process.

The outstanding Ripley High Lady Viking soccer program of head coach Stephen Gandee managed to find the pitch 12 times this past season.

Ripley’s season ended with a 4-0 loss to eventual Class AAA runner-up Parkersburg South.

The defeat at the hands of South finished Ripley at an even 6-6.

South had not allowed a goal to that stage of the campaign and ended up allowing just two the whole year (one being in the state championship).

During the season, Ripley scored 43 goals and allowed 22.

Notable wins for the Lady Vikings came against Cabell Midland and Huntington. Ripley also defeated Beckley Woodrow Wilson, Spring Valley, and Princeton.

Ripley also lost a regular-season meeting with South. The other defeats came against Parkersburg High, Hurricane, University, and eventual state champ Wheeling Park (who defeated South, 1-0).

Aubree Flint led Ripley in scoring with 15 goals and three assists in eight games played.

“We lost Aubree in the first half of the Woodrow game,” Gandee said. “We were 6-2 at that point. We dropped our last four without her.”

Flint was one of three Lady Viking seniors along with Ashley Craigo and Laney Harper.

Freshman Addie Morrison had seven goals and two assists for Ripley this season. Sophia Lee had five and an assist. Mya Casto scored five goals on the year. Makala Watson scored three goals and was credited with three assists. Harper finished with three goals. Olivia Sias had two goals. Mia Casto, Paige Anderson, and Sophie Jenkins each had a goal and an assist.

Brooklyn Holmes and Zoe Casto were each credited with four assists. Kaitlyn Lawrence had two assists, Elizabeth Williams had one assist as did Marissa Triana.

Craigo had 52 saves in the net for the Lady Vikings while Jenkins had eight.

Gandee is excited about the future. Of his 20 players, 17 will return.