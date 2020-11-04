For coach Todd Murray’s Ravenswood boys’ soccer team, the season didn’t pan out exactly as he had hoped, leaving their record at 8-10-1.

“I thought our team could hit the 12-13 win mark this season before COVID hit our schedule hard,” Murray said. “We are a single A school and try to mainly play A/AA schools, but with the color codes and cancellations we played more AAA schools.”

Even with a harder schedule than planned, Murray said he feels his team played well and had some decent showings against the AAA teams.

Injuries also played a role in the season, hindering the team’s formation and tactics, according to Murray.

“Those things happen and we moved on and did our best,” he said.

One of Murray’s main goals each year is to have all team members make at least one goal while on the field.

“This was our first year that every player that was able to play scored at least one goal,” Murray said. “Eighteen players in total got a goal this year.”

Winning the first round of sectional play on Monday, Oct. 19, against Nitro, created excitement for the team who then took on Point Pleasant the following night in round two. Unfortunately, the Red Devil’s lost the game 5-0.

“Point Pleasant was very good, fast, and well-rounded all over the field,” Murray said. “My goalkeeper, Blake Bibbee, had a great game and the score could have been a lot worse.”

Season stats to note - Senior Caleb Maxson led the way with 15 goals on the season; Seth Marra captured 11, and Mychal Boggs had 6. Leading in assists was Marra with 6; Ethan Tanner with 3; and Maxson, Grant Philbrook, and Kaden Williams each had 2.

“Blake Bibbee had about 180 saves this season give or take a few,” Murray said. “He really has improved from last season and will grow into a great keeper by junior and senior year.”

Seniors for the 2020 season were Marra, Maxson, Boggs, Nate Weekley, Hayden Reynolds, Jacob Murray, and Joe Chambers.

According to Murray, “They have been a fun group of kids to have had the privilege of coaching and will be missed greatly next year.”