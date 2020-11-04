It was a long time coming, but Ravenswood football returned to the victory column on Friday night.

The Devils did so by handling the Webster County Highlanders in dominating fashion, 47-6, on the road in Upper Glade.

It was by far Ravenswood's most productive offensive output of the season. The Devils have dealt with a schedule featuring several playoff contenders.

Both teams entered the contest in search of that first win in 2020.

The victory moves the Red Devils to 1-8 with their cross-county rival showdown against Ripley coming up at home this Friday. Webster dropped to 0-9.

By downing the Highlanders, Ravenswood, playing its second game without head coach Eric Hupp, who has been sidelined with an illness, ended a 12-game losing streak dating back to last year.

The last win by the Devil program came last year against Southern in Racine, Ohio, 42-35 on October 11.

The Devils got on the board with 4:58 to go in the first as Isaiah Casto scored from the 7-yard line. Ethan Tanner’s point-after gave the Devils a 7-0 lead and put them ahead for good in the game.

Ravenswood came right back and scored with 3:25 to go in the opening quarter as Casto dashed in from 24 yards away. Another Tanner PAT gave the Devils a 14-0 lead.

The second quarter was huge for Ravenswood with the Devils punching it into the end zone four times.

A 4-yard TD pass from Jacob Bowling to tight end Wes Hill started the scoring barrage for the Devils. Tanner’s kick put Ravenswood up 21-0 at the 11:47 mark. Just 30 seconds later, Ravenswood added to its advantage on a 20-yard jaunt to the end zone by Brandon Bragg after catching a backward pass. Tanner’s fourth PAT of the game made it a 28-0 count.

With 8:20 to go in the quarter, Casto raced 36 yards for a score and then scooted in from 20 yards out at the 1:46 mark. A PAT was missed by Cassie Bowler after the first TD. Wyatt Milhoan delivered the PAT after the second giving Ravenswood a comfy cushion of 41-0 at the break.

Ben Queen completed Ravenswood’s scoring in the third on an 11-yard run at the 6:09 mark of the third. The PAT attempt by Bowler was missed.

Trailing 47-0, Webster avoided the shutout on a 4-yard run by Connor Bell with 6:54 to play. A try for the two-point conversion was stopped by the Devil defense.

Casto had a huge night, rushing for 194 yards on 12 carries and scoring four touchdowns.

Case Fletcher carried three times for 15 yards. Queen rushed five times for 18 yards and scored the TD. Shawn Banks had one carry for a 10-yard gain.

Bowling was 3-of-7 passing for 37 yards and the touchdown. Queen connected on his only attempt for 25 yards.

Hill had a big night receiving, latching on to three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Queen had the other catch of the evening, which was good for eight yards.

In the Ripley contest, Ravenswood will be looking to end a six-game losing streak against the Vikings, who will come in at 5-3.