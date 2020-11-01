Coach Chris Michael’s Varsity Red Devilettes have been leaving the competition in the dust since their Oct. 13 match against Poca. With 10 wins and only one loss, Ravenswood turned up the heat inside the gym just as the temperature outside began to cool off for fall.

Oct. 13, the Red Devilettes took on the Lady Dots of Poca in a best-out-of-five set match. In just three sets of the five, the Devilettes captured the win: 25-22, 25-14, 25-9.

Leading the scoring for the Ravenswood team was freshman Abby Scritchfield with 19 points followed by junior Lindsey Carroll with 14.

Other scorers included: Hannah Rhodes - 9, Olivia Fitzpatrick - 5, Brooklyn Adams - 5, Belle Damron - 5, Hallie Bigley - 4, Shylin Butcher - 3, Marissa Smith - 2, Braylin Tabor - 1, Lilly Hopper - 1, Julia McCoy – 1.

Scritchfield also led the Devilettes in serving going 17/18 (7 aces). Close behind were Rhodes and Olivia Fitzpatrick, both with 16/18 (4 aces) respectively.

On to Oct. 15 where Michael’s Red Devilettes hosted the green and gold of Elk Valley Christian in a best-out-of-five set match. With scores of 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 27-25, Ravenswood was able to capture the W.

Senior Hannah Rhodes led the scoring with 21 points, followed closely by Abby Scritchfield with 18. Rhodes took the spiking lead with 35/42 (17 kills).

Braylin Tabor led serving going 18/18 with Hallie Bigley serving 17/20 (5 aces).

In Huntington on Oct. 16, the Red Devilettes competed against the ladies of Covenant Christian. Defeating the home team, Ravenswood captured the win in three sets by scoring: 25-8, 25-15, 25-11.

Freshman Abby Scritchfield led the team in scoring with 17 points, spiking with 11/13 (3 kills), and blocking going 2/2.

Senior Hannah Rhodes led serving with 17/20 (10 aces), Hallie Bigley led passing with 20/28, and Braylin Tabor was the setting star with 21/21.

Back on home turf in Ravenswood on Oct. 19, Michael’s team took their first defeat ending their winning streak, but Tolsia in 2 sets: 25-21, 25-17.

Originally to be a tri-match with Ravenswood, Tolsia, and Charleston Catholic, Catholic notified Ravenswood that they were unable to attend at the last minute. Due to the cancellation, the Red Devilettes played a second game against the Lady Rebels of Tolsia where Michael’s team came out on top in two sets: 25-20, 25-23.

Freshman Abby Scritchfield led the scoring with 10 points and spiking with 13/15 (6 kills).

Other scoring stats included: Hannah Rhodes and Lindsey Carroll with 8 points each, Marissa Smith - 6, Olivia Fitzpatrick - 5, Braylin Tabor - 4, Hallie Bigley – 3, and Shylin Butcher – 1.

Traveling to Elkview on Oct. 20, the Red Devilettes were able to connect to the ball and take back their winning streak by defeating Elk Valley Christian in a best-out-of-five set match: 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 15-7.

Senior Hannah Rhodes led in points scoring with 24, followed by Abby Scritchfield and Lindsey Carroll on her tail with 23 points each.

Rhodes also captured the serving lead going 32/32 (7 aces).

After Elkview, it was on the road again to Webster Springs where the Red Devilettes competed in the LKC Playoffs for 9th place in the match.

Pulling out the win in the first three sets, Ravenswood conquered the Webster County Lady Highlanders: 25-13, 25-10, 25-19.

Again senior Hannah Rhodes led scoring with 21 points, taking the spiking lead as well with 39/45 (17 kills). Junior Braylin Tabor went 19/19 on serves with 2 aces and 44/46 on setting; senior Hallie Bigley led passing with 42/51, and freshman Abby Scritchfield took the blocking lead with 2/2.

Saturday, Oct. 24 turned out to be a fantastic day of volleyball for Michael’s Red Devilettes. In a quad-match against the Lady Tide of Sherman, Braxton County’s Lady Eagles, and the Lady Falcons of Wahama, Ravenswood managed to keep their winning streak rolling.

First up for the quad was Sherman. The Red Devilettes defeated the Lady Tide in two sets: 25-21, 25-13.

Hannah Rhodes led the team in scoring with 19 points, serving going 18/18 (8 aces), and spiking 20/25 (7 kills).

Next, the Red Devilettes were able to clip the wings on Braxton County’s Lady Eagles in a best-out-of-3 match set by taking the first two sets: 25-17, 25-19.

Scoring was led by Hannah Rhodes with 9 points, followed by Lindsey Carroll with 8, and Olivia Fitzpatrick with 7.

In the final match of the quad, Ravenswood faced off against Wahama in a best-out-of-3 set match.

The Red Devilettes were able to come away with the victory by winning the first and third set of the match: 25-13, 20-25, 25-14.

Hannah Rhodes again led scoring with 23 points and spiking going 35/38 (15 kills). Hallie Bigley took the top spot in serving with 16/17 (3 aces) and passing with 52/64.

Cross-county rivals, the Red Devilettes and Ripley’s Lady Vikings took to the court at Ripley’s Health Center on Monday, Oct. 26 for the annual battle for the Net.

A yearly tournament founded in 1998, Ravenswood led the series 14-8 coming into 2020 since Ripley took the Net in 2019, breaking the Red Devilettes five-year winning streak for the coveted award.

In a best-out-of-five set match, with the Lady Vikings took the victory over the first two sets, Ravenswood came back with a vengeance and won the final three sets to re-claim the Net once again.

Leading the Red Devilettes stats included: scoring - Hannah Rhodes with 27 points; serving – Rhodes with 15/19; passing – Hallie Bigley 75/99; setting – Braylin Tabor with 76/79; spiking – Rhodes with 35/42 (14 kills); blocking – Lilly Hopper and Belle Damron each went 3/3.

Ripley’s leading scoring was Kyra Winter with 16 points.