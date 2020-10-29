Playing two football games in the span of four days is certainly not something Ripley Viking head coach Steve Sayre wants to get accustomed to doing, but at least for this one time he enjoyed the results.

Coming off a Tuesday night win last week against Scott on the road in Madison, the Vikings were back at Memorial Stadium in Ripley Friday to produce a Homecoming win against visiting Shady Spring.

The Vikings defeated the Tigers from Raleigh County in the first-ever meeting of the two programs by a final of 35-14. The win improved Ripley to 5-2 on the season.

Ripley jumped to a 14-0 lead over Shady to set the tone.

Kadin Hall scored on an 8-yard run in the opening quarter at the 6:57 mark and then got in from 20 yards out with 10:37 to go in the second. The extra points were provided by Carter Cochran and Kaitlyn Lawrence, respectively.

Shady shaved the deficit to seven when Jared Lilly hit Jadon Hershgerger on an 8-yard pass play with 5:10 to go in the half. Will Harmon’s PAT was good.

Ripley went back up by two touchdowns when quarterback Ty Stephens and Hall hooked up on a play covering 14 yards. Lawrence’s kick made it a 21-7 Viking lead at the break.

Joey Ramsey dashed in from the 8-yard line in the third quarter and Cochran’s kick followed with 4:06 remaining in the third.

In the fourth, Blake Cummings made a terrific catch of a Stephens pass from seven yards out for a TD. Lawrence’s kick made it 35-7 with 2:25 to play.

The Tigers added a TD on a 29-yard pass and catch from Lilly to Hershberger with 1:31 to go followed by Harmon’s kick.

Hall rushed for 169 yards in the game on 23 carries and Ramsey just missed clipping the century mark with a 97-yard effort on 19 carries. Alexander Mobley had 14 yards on three carries. Stephens netted seven on three attempts. Eli Miller had six yards on two carries and Brady Anderson two yards on one carry.

Stephens was 4-of-8 for 65 yards and the two TDs through the air.

Cummings had two catches for 22 yards. Ramsey and Hall had the TD receptions.

Matt Moore led the defense with 6.5 tackles. Isaac Parsons had six.

Isaiah Casto (4.5), Josh Roush (3.5), Jaydon Martin (3.5), Eli Miller (3), Hall (3), Anderson (3), Quinton Joyner (2.5), Austin Litton (2), Ramsey (1), Cochran (1) and Hunter Brown (1) rounded out the Viking prevent unit production.

Stephens punted once for 36 yards.

Miller had a 10-yard punt return and a 22-yard kickoff return.

Virgil Myers returned one kickoff for seven. Jeremiah Fields also had a return for zero yards.

Ripley’s next game was in limbo at press time. A meeting with Point Pleasant this Friday was off the table due to Jackson County being gold in the state’s color-coded map.