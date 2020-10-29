The Ravenswood girls’ cross country team placed second at the Class A Region IV Meet last week in Mineral Wells accumulating 44 points.

Emily Wratchford and Hadleigh McGoskey both had Top 10 finishes by placing sixth and seventh with respective times of 22:06 and 22:07.

Brooke Meadows was 12th with a time of 23:51. Madisyn White was 13th with a clocking of 25:27 and Samantha Maxson was 14th with a time of 26:10.

Olivia Long was 23rd (34:16).

Coach Bryan Canterbury said this is the first girls’ team to make it to States since 2013.

“It was a big effort by the entire team,” Canterbury said. “The girls’ team has overcome injuries to several runners but achieved a spot in the state meet by believing in each other no matter what adversity they faced.”

In the boys’ competition, Cade Curfman was seventh (18:51) and Logan Alfred was 14th (19:54).

The State Meet is this Saturday in Ona at Cabell Midland High School.