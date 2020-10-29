Clay County’s Panthers scored early and often last Friday in topping Ravenswood, 61-7.

The loss sent the Red Devil football team to 0-8 on the season with a showdown against Webster, also 0-8, coming up tonight (Friday) on the road (see preview elsewhere on sports pages).

Clay controlled things from the outset with five touchdowns in the first quarter to put Ravenswood’s backs against the wall the remainder of the night at Bradley Field.

Trailing 57-0 in the third, Ravenswood’s grit continued as the Devils scored on a 38-yard pass play from Ben Queen to Shawn Banks with 1:27 remaining. Ethan Tanner’s kick was successful for the Devils.

Besides the TD pass, Queen had one incompletion. Jacob Bowling was 4-of-6 for 26 yards and suffered two interceptions. Dalton Larch completed his lone pass for 10 yards.

Shawn Banks turned out to be Ravenswood’s top rusher by picking up 15 yards on four carries. Deondre Briggs had 10 yards on three carries while Isaiah Casto had eight yards on 16 carries.

Banks was also the leading receiver, catching four passes for 70 yards including the touchdown. Queen had two receptions for four yards.

Defensively, Jaden Sayre led the way with eight tackles. Deondre Briggs had six stops on the night. Ethan Lane had five tackles with one going for a loss. Joe Chambers and Banks finished the night with four tackles. Bryson Litton and Caleb Lane each had three. Brett Parsons, Daniel Hunt, Xavier Rodriquez and Brandon Haynes all had two. Finishing it out were Mason Stutler, Queen, Zach Johnson, Wes Hill and Zane Balis with one each.

Elijah Payton scored on a 7-yard run at the 8:53 mark of the first followed by a successful two-point conversion. A bit later, Hunter Sizemore produced a pick-six with a 25-yard interception return for a TD coming with 7:14 still showing on the first quarter clock. The two-point try was unsuccessful.

The lead grew to 20-0 when Grant Krajeski, the school’s all-time passing leader, hit Caleb Atha on a 33-yard pass play with 5:41 remaining in the first. The two-point try failed.

Clay’s Lucas Lynch scored on a 2-yard run with 1:31 to go in the opening quarter and then the Panther scoring in the first was finished off by Eugene Sims, who scored on a 35-yard fumble recovery with just six ticks on the clock. A two-point try following the Lucas touchdown and an extra point attempt after the Sims score were no good leaving the count at 32-0 heading into the second 12 minutes of action.

Krajeski and Atha hooked up again at the 8:34 mark from 20 yards. The PAT attempt was no good. Next came a 20-yard interception return by Collen Pritt with 6:26 to go in the half. An extra point made it 45-0 at the break.

Payton scored from 19 yards away in the third with 8:04 to go and then Atha returned a blocked field goal 70 yards for a score with 3:53 remaining. Both extra point tries were no good.

Lucas Lynch added Clay’s final score on a 1-yard run at the 5:52 mark of the fourth. A missed extra point made for the final of 63-7.