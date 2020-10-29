The girls cross country team at Ripley High claimed the championship Class AAA's Region IV Meet last week in Huntington with a total of 40 points.

The title will send the entire team to this Saturday’s State Meet in Ona at Cabell Midland High School.

All seven of Ripley’s runners finished in the Top 20 of the competition.

Four of the seven placed in the Top 10.

Ellie Hosaflook led the way by crossing the finish line first in a time of 18:24.

Opal Huffman was fifth in a time of 21:09.

Haleigh McCune was ninth (21:46) and Jadyn Casto was 10th (21:55).

Tori Fisher (15th, 22:50) and Emma Shockey (17th, 23:14) rounded out Ripley’s running attack.

Two runners from the Viking boys program qualified for the State Meet with Top 10 finishes.

Chase Pepper was fifth in a time of 16:31 while Max Meadows finished ninth in a time of 17:25.

Ripley’s team also featured Cole Neal (32nd, 19:59), Connor Casto (45th, 23:16), Oliver Marks (47th (23:39) and Trey Greer (51st, 5:21).

As a team, Ripley was sixth with 138 points.