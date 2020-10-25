A tough double overtime, 2-1, loss to Parkersburg High in Class AAA sectional tournament play Monday evening ended the boys soccer season for the Ripley Vikings.

Ripley’s lone goal against the Big Reds was scored by Wyatt White.

Nic Hill had another huge night in the net with 18 saves, including a penalty kick.

“We took 27 shots on goal,” said head coach Victor Boyce. “It was our best output of the season.

“I’m extremely proud of the boys, their efforts and relentless drive to not give up.”

The loss ended Ripley’s season with a record of 3-6-3.

Prior to the sectional matchup, Ripley battled to a pair of ties with Putnam County schools last week.

Against Hurricane Thursday, the Vikings and Redskins battled to a 1-1 deadlock.

White had the goal for Ripley while Hill came up with nine saves. “This was the best that we played all season. Great quality - passing, team work and defensive play,” Boyce said.

Saturday Ripley faced Winfield, which ended in a 2-2 score.

Ian Gainey and Jake Harvey had the goals for Ripley. Hill had seven saves and Dan Goodrea supplied two.

Ripley was down to 12 players in the game due to injuries.

Boyce feels the future for Ripley boys soccer is bright. “We are a pretty young team and will be better, stronger and more focused next season. Everyone better circle their wagons and be ready for shootouts,” Boyce said.