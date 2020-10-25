There was a little something old and certainly a wrinkle that was new to Ripley Viking football earlier this week.

The old part was meeting up with the Scott Skyhawks. The two programs had once upon a time gotten together regularly during a four-year stretch (1993-96) as members of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.

The first meeting in over 20 years featured something new that had never been done before in the annals of Ripley High varsity football – a Tuesday night game.

Due to COVID-19, the Vikings and Skyhawks scheduled the early week showdown in Madison with each other at the last minute over the weekend.

Each school has lost games due to the pandemic.

The Vikings bounced back from a tough loss last Friday to Spring Mills by shutting out the Skyhawks, 28-0. The win pushed Ripley’s record to 4-2 on the season. Scott fell to 1-5.

Ripley scored a touchdown in all four quarters for the shutout win with three of those being produced by standout sophomore Joey Ramsey.

The first came on an 80-yard jaunt in the first quarter at the 9:03 mark putting Ripley ahead to stay. Carter Cochran added the extra point.

Ty Stephens hit Eli Miller from 58 yards out in the second quarter with 5:36 remaining in the half. Cochran’s kick gave the Vikings a 14-0 advantage at halftime.

Ramsey got in from 14 yards out with 5:23 showing on the third quarter clock for Ripley’s third TD of the game. Cochran’s PAT put the Vikings up 21-0.

In the fourth with 6:11 left in the game, Ramsey broke free from 29 yards away for a score. Cochran would then add his fourth PAT of the night.

Ripley had 347 yards of total offense in the game to Scott’s 215.

Ramsey rushed for 158 yards on 12 carries. Kadin Hall finished the night with 74 yards on seven. Miller had a 13-yard pickup on one carry. Aydin Domico produced nine yards on two carries and Virgil Myers had one carry for five yards.

Stephens was 4-of-8 through the air for 92 yards and the TD. Brady Anderson attempted one pass for the Vikings, which fell incomplete.

Miller had two catches for 62 yards and the TD. Hall had a 25-yard reception and Isaiah Casto latched on to a 5-yard pass.

Hall and Quinton Joyner led the defense. Hall had five solo stops and four assists while Joyner had four solos and five assists.

Matt Moore finished with three solos and four assists. Joshua Roush had four solos and two assists. Colton Pepper and Alexander Mobley had three and three. Miller had three solos and two assists. Isaac Parsons came up with two solo stops and three assists. Jaydon Martin had two and two. Anderson and Isaiah Casto each had two and one. Austin Litton had four assists and Brandon Deal had three assists. While Carter, Myers, Austin Anderson, Jeremiah Casto and Jacob Stevens had one tackle each.

Stephens punted three times for a 35-yard average.

The win over Scott gives Ripley a 5-1-1 lead in the series. Ripley won all four meetings in the '90s. The schools also faced off in 1952 (a 19-19 tie) and 1953 (a 6-0 Scott win). The last meeting in 1996 was also a shutout victory for the Vikings (36-0).

Ripley is scheduled to play its second game in the span of four days tonight (Friday) against Shady Spring.