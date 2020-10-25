Tuesday night football on the grounds of Flinn Field at Spano-Taylor Stadium saw the Ravenswood Reds come close to registering that first win of the 2020 season...so close.

Playing a makeup game with Sherman in what was the first-ever Tuesday night game in the history of Red Devil football, the Tide, though, managed to roll out of town with a 19-14 victory.

The loss sent Ravenswood to 0-7 on the season while Sherman improved to 4-2.

Sherman got on the board first at the 7-minute mark of the opening period on a 2-yard run by C.J. Winnell. A successful extra point made it a 7-0 Tide lead.

Ravenswood responded with its own first quarter score, also from the 2-yard line, by Isaiah Casto. Ethan Tanner's kick evened things at 7-7.

Sherman would take a two-touchdown lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to a pair of second quarter scores. Davy Jarrell connected with Alex Kirk on a 61-yard pass pass for the first touchdown at the 11:52 mark and then Jarrell got in from three yards away for the second. Ravenswood blocked the extra point attempt following the TD pass play and stopped the Tide on a two-point try following the second score.

The Devils narrowed the gap in the third quarter on a 5-yard run from Casto with 6:10 to go. Snodgrass’ kick was good but it would be as close as the Devils could get to the Tide.

Isaiah Casto had another great night on the ground for Ravenswood by picking up 117 yards on 32 carries and scoring both Devil touchdowns.

Ben Queen picked up four yards on one carry, Bryson Litton had two carries for a yard. Jacob Bowling was -7 on seven carries.

In the air, Bowling was 5-of-13 for 82 yards.

Shawn Banks had two catches for 27 yards, Bryson Litton one for 16, Wes Hill one for 15 and Casto one for 14.

Defensively, Joe Chambers came up with nine tackles on the night to lead the way.

Also having huge games from the prevent side were Caleb Lane, Hill and Jaden Sayre each with eight.

Zach Johnson had six. Banks and Ethan Lane finished with five. Daniel Hunt had four. Case Fletcher had three. Queen, Litton, Mason Stutler and Brandon Bragg all had two. Xavier Rodriguez, Deondre Briggs and Brett Parsons finished with one.