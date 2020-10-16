Last Thursday the Ravenswood Middle School football team knocked off Tygarts Valley inside Flinn Field at Spano-Taylor Stadium.

They did so just a few days before anyone knew that the varsity teams from both Tygarts Valley and Ravenswood would also be getting together (see story elsewhere on sports pages) for a game.

Jarin Anderson’s RMS crew handed the visiting Bulldogs a 36-14 setback in the Thursday showdown.

Gregory Carroll and Nick Dulogus scored their first-ever touchdowns in the victory. Dulogus scampered 65 yards for his while Gregory hauled in an 8-yard strike from quarterback Noah Dawson.

Trenton Bush, J.D. Thompson, and Dawson also scored touchdowns for Ravenswood.

“We were super proud of how aggressive our defense played,” said Anderson while applauding the efforts of Ethan Crockett, who came up with four sacks.

“We enjoyed this game, everybody got to see the field,” he said. “We loved seeing our sixth-grader Abigail Lewis getting a chance to get out there and mix it up.”

The Tygarts Valley contest came about after a game with Clay County was cancelled. Ravenswood then turned to Doddridge County, but that, too, was cancelled. Ultimately, Tygarts Valley and Ravenswood found each other.

“We really appreciated Tygarts Valley making the three-plus hour trek over here to play us on short notice,” said Anderson, who just happens to be a Tygarts Valley graduate. "We wish them nothing, but the best.”