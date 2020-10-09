Ripley’s soccer team “Gained” plenty on Tuesday evening.

The Vikings came away with a 9-0 shutout road win over rival Ravenswood behind Ian Gainey's five-goal evening.

The victory, which pushed Ripley’s record to 2-4-1, was the first of two meetings this week between the Vikings of head coach Victor Boyce and Todd Murray's Red Devils.

The two were slated to go against each other again last night (Thursday) at Memorial Stadium in Ripley.

In addition to Gainey's superb game, Max Meadows added two goals for Ripley while Jake Harvey and Levi Casto each punched in one.

Harvey had five assists and Julian Hoss one.

Nic Hill had three saves for the Vikings.

Ravenswood’s Blake Bibbee had 10 saves.