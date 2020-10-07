Staying close to home, the Ravenswood cross country teams were a part of this year’s Covered Bridge Invitational which took place last Saturday at Ripley’s beautiful Cedar Lakes.

The girls' team placed 11th in the competition.

Emily Wratchford was 28th with a time of 22:55. Hadleigh McGoskey was 30th in a time of 23:14.

Brooke Meadows (58th, 25:30), Madisyn Whited (72nd, 27:51), and Olivia Long (82nd, 36:03) also competed for the Devilettes.

Cade Curfman placed 25th in the boys' division with a 19:05 clocking while Houston Kessell was 65th with a time of 22:4.

“We are getting better each race,” said head coach Bryan Canterbury. “We are starting to learn how to race at the varsity level. We (Canterbury and assistant Ben Nesselroad) thought Cade had an excellent effort in the boys' race while Emily and Hadleigh ran strong in the girls' race."

Canterbury enjoyed ending the month of September's competition in Jackson County.

“It is always nice to run at Cedar Lakes,” said Canterbury praising Ripley coaches Hilary Groves, Jimmy Groves, and Bryan Thompson for their efforts. “Their staff and support personnel put on a tremendous race every year.”

In the middle school division, Ravenswood’s boys' team was third with 84 points while the girls were fourth with 85 points.

Competing for Bryan Schirmer’s crew on the boys' side was Max Dauch (4th, 12:03), Marcus Williams (17th, 13:24), Bailey Postlethwait (19th, 13:38), Tucker Gorrell (21st, 13:44), and Wyatt Nickerson (23rd, 13:51).

Running for the girls were Riley Sotomayor (11th, 13:42), Riley Curfman (13th, 14:10), Gwen Gorrell (16th, 14:26), Kadi Price (21st, 14:56), McKenzie Nesselroad (24th, 15:10), Briana Soto (33rd, 16:11) and Riley Sotomayor (42nd, 20:02).