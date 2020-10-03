No matter the time of year, Cedar Lakes is simply the best.

It is truly a Jackson County treasure.

And in the fall, it is a wonderful place for a race.

The Ripley High School cross country coaching staff of Hilary Groves, Jimmy Groves, Bryan Thompson, and a host of supporters put on another great show last weekend as the annual Covered Bridge Invitational unfolded.

Ripley’s girls placed second to Williamstown. The Lady Vikings finished the day with a team total of 87 points.

Freshman Ellie Hosaflook crossed the finish line first with a winning time of 19:07.

Tori Fisher was 12th with a time of 21:43. Opal Huffman placed in the Top 20 with a recorded time of 22:11.

Haleigh McCune (26th, 22:44), Jadyn Casto (29th, 23:05), and Emma Shockey (37th, 23:37) rounded out the Lady Viking running attack.

The boys' team came in 10th with 205 points as Chase Pepper led the pack with a time of 17:25, which made him the seventh runner to cross the finish line.

Max Meadows was next for the Vikings, finishing 14th in a time of 17:56.

Cole Neal (54th, 21:38), Connor Casto (64th, 23:59), Trey Greer (66th, 25:22), and Oilver Marks (69th, 28:22) also competed for the Vikings in the CBI.