Not since the State Wrestling Tournament in Huntington, last February have state championships been decided in West Virginia.

All that changes next week as the West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament unfolds in Wheeling at Ogelbay Park.

And it will have Jackson County representation as both Ripley’s Davis Haynes and Andrew Manley qualified last week for the Class AAA portion of the event in Region IV competition.

The two recorded the top scores in the regional. Haynes fired a 76 and Manley a 77.

The two got to earn a prestigious trip to the State Tournament on their home course – Greenhills Country Club.

The State Tournament is a two-day affair where the two Vikings, under the direction of head coach Joel Miller, will gun for individual state championship honors.

It will be nice to see championships up for grabs, both individually and team-wise, in West Virginia on the high school sports scene.

After the State Wrestling Tournament, COVID-19 shutdown the State Girls Basketball Tournament two days in and wiped out the entire Boys Tournament. The spring sports seasons of tennis, track and field, girls' softball, and baseball were all wiped out due to the pandemic.