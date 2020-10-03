Coach Chris Michael’s Red Devilettes traveled to St. Marys on Thursday, Sept. 24 to battle the Lady Blue Devils in the best 3-out-of 5 set match.

Ravenswood came out on top, claiming the victory in the first three sets: 25-14, 26-24, 25-12.

Senior Hannah Rhodes took the crown for scoring and serving with 19 points and going 20/20 (3 aces). Lindsey Carroll, a junior, led the way for Ravenswood in passing with 29/31 and spiking going 21/24 (9 kills).

Other stats included:

Red Devilette Scoring: Carroll - 15, Abby Scritchfield - 12, Olivia Fitzpatrick - 6, Marissa Smith - 6, Braylin Tabor - 5, Brooklyn Adams - 3 Serving: Tabor – 14/15; Fitzpatrick - 11/12 (2 aces); Scritchfield - 11/13 (2 aces); Smith - 9/10 (3 aces); Hallie Bigley - 4/6

Passing: Bigley - 23/28, Rhodes - 22/25, Scritchfield - 9/11, Tabor - 5/6, Adams - 2/2, Smith - 2/3, Fitzpatrick - 1/2, Belle Damron - 1/3, Lilly Hopper - 0/1

Setting: Tabor - 39/39, Scritchfield - 32/33, Bigley - 1/1, Rhodes - 0/1

Spiking: Rhodes - 18/21 (5 kills); Scritchfield - 12/15 (4 kills); Adams - 7/12 (2 kills); Damron – 1/1; Hopper - 1/1

Blocking: Scritchfield - 1/1, Damron – 0/1

Ravenswood’s JV Devilettes also quenched the flame of the Lady Blue Devils. In a best 2-out-of-3 match, JV took the win: 25-21, 25-18.

Freshman Victoria Knox and sophomore Shylin Butcher led the Red Devilettes in scoring earning 8 points each. Knox also led in setting with 15/16 and Butcher took the lead in spiking going 6/8 (4 kills).

In other stats:

Red Devilette Scoring: Marissa Smith - 6, Lexi Smith - 5, Lilly White - 5, Julia McCoy - 1, Kaitlin Miller - 1

Serving: Marissa Smith - 9/9 (4 aces); Butcher - 7/8 (1 ace); White - 5/7 (3 aces); Knox - 4/5 (1 ace); Lexi Smith – 3/4; McCoy – 2/3; Miller - 1/2, Olivia Fitzpatrick - 0/2

Passing: McCoy - 14/15, Butcher - 12/18, Lexi Smith - 8/9, Knox - 8/9, White - 6/13, Fitzpatrick - 3/5, Marissa Smith - 3/9, Ali Milhoan - 2/7, Miller - 1/2

Setting: Lexi Smith - 3/3, Miller - 1/1, Marissa Smith - 1/1, Butcher - 1/1

Spiking: Knox - 2/2, Lexi Smith - 1/1, Miller - 1/1, Marissa Smith - 1/2, White - 1/8

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Red Devilettes traveled to Seth, for a tri-match against the Lady Tide of Sherman High School and Scott High School’s Lady Skyhawks.

It was a good night for Coach Chris Michael’s Devilettes as they were able to sweep the match to claim the title of tournament winners.

First facing off against Sherman, Ravenswood played a best out of three-set match earning wins in two out of three sets: 25-14, 22-25, 25-20.

Senior Hannah Rhodes and junior Lindsey Carroll led the Red Devilettes scoring with 18 points each. Rhodes also captured the serving lead going 20/20 with 3 aces.

“Our serve was a big weapon for us,” coach Michael said. “We had 11 aces in the match.”

Other stats included:

Red Devilette Scoring: Abby Scritchfield - 12, Hallie Bigley - 5, Olivia Fitzpatrick - 4, Brooklyn Adams - 3, Lilly Hopper - 1, Braylin Tabor - 1, Marissa Smith - 1, Belle Damron - 1

Serving: Scritchfield - 19/19 (2 aces); Fitzpatrick - 11/13 (4 aces); Bigley - 7/7 (2 aces); Tabor – 6/7; Smith - 3/5

Passing: Bigley - 41/49, Rhodes - 36/51, Carroll - 34/40, Scritchfield - 16/19, Damron - 7/10, Tabor - 6/8, Adams - 3/4, Fitzpatrick - 1/2, Smith - 0/1

Setting: Tabor - 35/35, Scritchfield - 31/34, Rhodes - 2/2

Spiking: Carroll - 26/27 (10 kills); Rhodes - 17/20 (3 kills); Scritchfield - 14/15 (5 kills); Adams - 5/6 (1 kill); Damron – 1/1; Bigley - 0/1

Blocking: Adams - 4/5, Hopper - 2/2, Scritchfield - 1/2

Next, it was the Red Devilettes versus the Lady Skyhawks. Again in the best two out of three matches, Ravenswood took the win in the first two sets: 25-13, 25-15; taking the Devilettes season record to 6 wins, 10 losses.

Abby Scritchfield was the point leader for the Red Devilettes with 9, followed by Hannah Rhodes with 8, Lindsey Carroll with 7, and Brylin Tabor with 6 points. Scritchfield also led the way in spiking with 9/10 and 4 kills; blocking with 2/4.

Other stats to note include:

Red Devilette Scoring: Olivia Fitzpatrick - 4, Hallie Bigley - 3, Belle Damron - 3, Brooklyn Adams - 2, Marissa Smith - 2

Serving: Rhodes - 11/12 (3 aces); Fitzpatrick - 10/10 (2 aces); Tabor - 9/9 (2 aces); Scritchfield - 8/8 (2 aces); Bigley - 6/7 (1 ace); Smith - 3/4

Passing: Bigley - 16/18, Carroll - 15/19, Rhodes - 7/11, Tabor - 4/5, Damron - 3/3, Scritchfield - 2/3, McCoy - 1/1, Smith - 1/1, Lilly Hopper - 1/2, Shylin Butcher - 1/3, Adams - 0/1

Setting: Tabor - 18/20, Scritchfield - 8/10, Adams - 0/1

Spiking: Carroll - 8/10 (4 kills); Rhodes - 6/6 (2 kills); Adams – 2/3; Damron - 1/1 (1 kill)

With these three consecutive wins, a winning streak begins one which coach Michael hopes will continue.

Ravenswood was scheduled to take on the Lady Knights of Tyler Consolidated last night, Thursday, Oct. 1. A home quad match follows on Saturday at noon (tomorrow). Scoring and additional information will be released in an upcoming issue of the Jackson Newspapers.