It’s not as though Summers County’s football team is dieting.

But who needs seconds and thirds when a single helping will do.

The single-wing, that is.

The unorthodox offensive attack by the Bobcats was on display Friday night against Ravenswood’s Red Devils inside Flinn Field at Spano-Taylor Stadium and instrumental in a 27-7 victory.

Summers County was tied for 10th in the first set of Class A ratings with Williamstown.

The Bobcats scored in the opening quarter at the 5:32 mark on a 1-yard run by Willie Dodson. The extra point was no good but the lead was one Summers County wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the game.

Two touchdowns in the second quarter by Keandre Sarver on a 2-yard run with 4:15 left in the half and then a 12-yard TD catch by Sarver (the lone catch of the game for Summers County) from Logan Fox with just 43 ticks remaining put the Bobcats up 21-0 at the break. Summers got a two-point conversion following Sarver’s first score.

“Honestly, it was the tale of two halves if you will,” said Ravenswood head coach Eric Hupp. “At halftime we made some adjustments defensively and played well. We got them into several three-and-outs.”

Ravenswood closed the gap to 21-7 when Isaiah Casto raced 11 yards for a touchdown with 6:54 remaining in the third. Ethan Tanner kicked the extra point.

Summers added a final score with 4:26 to play on a 5-yard run by Andrew Mierriam-Hanshaw.

“They are a hard-running team. They run those three backs in that single-wing and three and a half yard you to death,” Hupp said. .

The win by SC in the first-ever meeting between the two schools moved the Bobcats to 3-1 while Ravenswood dropped to 0-4. The game was put on the schedule after both Summers and Ravenswood had Week 4 opponents (Midland Trail and Sherman, respectively) who could not play due to the COVID-19 color map.

Markis Crawford led the SC rushing attack with 98 yards on 16 carries. Dodson got his hands on the ball 11 times and gained 74 yards and scored a touchdown. Fox and Merriam-Hanshaw each rushed for 44 yards. Merriam-Hanshaw carried six times while Fox did so on just two. Sarver had seven carries with 18 yards and scored a TD.

Dodson and Crawford both threw passes which fell incomplete.

Casto was Ravenswood’s leading rusher by gaining 119 yards on 20 carries and the team’s lone TD. Byron Litton rushed the ball six times for 21 yards while Ben Queen carried nine times for three yards.

In the air, Queen was 4-of-10 for 55 yards while suffering one interception. Jacob Bowling completed a pass to Queen, which went for a 4-yard loss.

Casto caught three passes for 36 yards. Wes Hill gathered in a 19-yarder.

Hill was the defensive leader for seven tackles. Shawn Banks, Caleb Lane and Litton had five stops each.

Others making tackles were Daniel Hunt (3), Jaden Sayre, Xavier Rodriguez, Joe Chambers and Zach Johnson (2), Case Fletcher, Queen, Deondre Briggs, Ethan Lane and Blake Ball (1).

Hill, Queen, Litton and Hunt all had tackles for a loss.

"I'm proud of the boys," Hupp said. "We corrected things on offense and defense but just not enough to get a win. We just have to quit shooting ourselves in the foot.

"We’re still young team in regard to experience. We've played four games and it will benefit us down the road."

Ravenswood heads to Ritchie County this Friday night to meet a Rebel team that is coming off its first loss of the year, a 9-8 heartbreaker to Doddridge.