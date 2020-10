Ripley's golf team picked up a pair of wins last week against Cabell Midland and Ravenswood.

The Vikings knocked off Midland at Esquire Country Club with a team total of 168.

Davis Haynes was the medalist with a 40.

Andrew Manley carded a 41, Avery Fife a 42, Jarrett Lough a 46, Ashlyn Donohew a 48, and Colby Ferrell a 53.

It was a 126-156 decision over Ravenswood.

Three scores were counted for the Vikings with Haynes firing a 36, Manley a 39, and Fife a 51.