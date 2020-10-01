Ellie Hosaflook is 3-for-3.

The freshman standout captured her third straight cross country title last weekend in helping the Ripley varsity girls team take first place at the Huntington/Wayne XC Invitational.

Hosaflook covered the course at Huntington High in a time of 18:44.

She was one of four Ripley runners to finish in the Top 10.

Senior Jadyn Casto was sixth in a time of 20:59, freshman Opal Huffman was seventh with a time of 21:18 and junior Tori Fisher was eighth with a 21:27 clocking.

Emma Shockey, a freshman, was 20th in a time of 22:31 and junior Haleigh McCune was 21st with a time of 22:32.

Ripley finished with a winning team total of 42 points.

The Viking boys placed seventh with 183.

Chase Pepper, a junior, was the top finisher by placing fourth in a time of 16:38.

Cole Neal was next in line with a time of 20:19 good for 40th.

Freshman Connor Casto was 76th (23:27), freshman Trey Greer was 83rd (25:00) and junior Oliver Marks finished 99th (31:49).

In middle school competition, Ripley’s boys were fifth with 121 points. Davin Rose was 11th (12:45), Blake Jones placed 21st (13:17), J.T. Thaxton was 28th (13:35), Kadin Matheny finished 30th (13:45), Eli Huffman was 54th (14:42) and Trey Adkins was 86th (17:18).